Kikuyu Musician Wanjaro Junior’s father Refuses To Burry Body, Says Singer Was Killed 

wajoro
wanjoro

Njaro Wairatu, the father of popular Kikuyu singer Edward Irungu popularly known as Wanjoro Junior, has said he will not bury his son until police prove he was killed and did not commit suicide as reported.

Wairatu said that burying his son will be like covering up the evidence. He insisted that police stopped the investigation after his son’s body was found in Masinga Dam.

He further accused the police of ignoring his plea because he was living in poverty.

“Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have never even asked any member of the family to record a statement on the matter. Is that how things are done?” said Wairatu.

READ ALSO: Man Kills Girlfriend For Securing Qatar Job

Wairatu claimed that his son had called him just days before his death saying he had been abducted but his phone went off before they could converse more.

He also claimed there was a gang after him which demanded money.

However, according to a police statement released after his death, the musician sent messages to friends that he was planning to commit suicide.

It has also emerged that he owed a certain group a total of ksh750,000.

According to a postmortem conducted at Embu level 5 hospital mortuary on Thursday, July 22, Wanjaro’s death was caused by drowning.

Dr.Philis Muhonja, a Forensic Physician at Embu level 5 Hospital said that after examining Wanjaro’s trachea the result indicated that the deceased died due to drowning occasioned by the obstruction of his airway. He also had no physical bruises.

