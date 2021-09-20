Kirinyaga: Drama In Popular Church As Pastors Exchange Blows At Pulpit, Police Called To Handle Chaos

Police in Sagana had to be called on Sunday to calm down worshippers after chaos broke out at the Kenya Assemblies of God (KAG ) Sagana Church in Kirinyaga County.

According to reports, one person was injured during the scuffle when Bishop Ben Irungu, head of the Mount Kenya region, wanted to end the service without sharing who will be their new pastor.

The congregation wanted Reverend Esther Wachira to replace her late husband Rev. William Wachira who died early this year but some believed Irungu was pushing pastor Nahashon Maina, a close friend, to get the job.

“Bishop before you conclude the service we are aware today is a big day for us because you are ordaining our new pastor because our pastor Rev.William Wachira died in March this year,” a church member identified as Francis Gachau.

The worshippers said that Reverend Esther was suited for the job because she’s the founder of the church.

“Huyu mama alianza kanisa na bwana yake, sasa wakati Kanis imesimama wanataka kupatia mtu mwingine, hatutakubali,” a section of worshippers said.

“We prayed for 21 days and settled for Rev,Esther Wachira. Right now they want to ordain Pastor Maina, we won’t allow this,” the church deacon said.

In this heated moment, a scuffle ensued and the congregation started exchanging blows. Things came to an abrupt stop after they discovered one of the deacons was bleeding.

While addressing the media, Gachau accused pastor Maina of hitting him in the head with a microphone, injuring him.

“Pastor Maina ndiye amenigonga, mimi nilikuwa nasimama kuuliza swali akaniumiza, hata kama nitauawa, sisi tunataka pastor Esther Wachira,” he said.

Police officers from Sagana police station arrived at the church and calmed the situation before closing the church.