BREAKING! Kirinyaga MCAs Agree to Work with Governor Anne Waiguru

(KDRTV) – Embattled Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru can finally breathe a sigh of relief after the County Assembly agreed to work with her.

In a statement to newsrooms on Thursday, Waiguru said the county executive had reached a consensus with the assembly over the contentious 2020/21 budget. The mediation talks were led by the powerful Mt Kenya Foundation which is chaired by billionaire Peter Munga.

“I am happy about the outcome of the negotiations that have been going on between the County Government Executive and the County Assembly to build consensus on 2020/2021 Budget. I would like to thank the Mt. Kenya Foundation chaired by Dr. Peter Munga for steering the mediation talks and their dedication and commitment in seeing that the matter was settled,” Waiguru said in a statement seen by KDRTV.

This is welcome news for residents of Kirinyaga who have immensely suffered as the two arms of government fight.

Waiguru survived impeachment in June after a Senate Committee dismissed the abuse of office and gross misconduct charges.

In retaliation over the failed impeachment, the assembly rejected her memorandum on the budget.

Speaking separately to the media, a section of MCAs has said they only struck a deal on the budget and nothing else. They further revealed that it is the Mt Kenya Foundation that approached them for a ceasefire and not the other way round.

The past few months have been tough for the governor. Last week, the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) raided her two residences in Nairobi and Kutus and carted away documents. The agency said they are investigating the governor over some of the allegations levelled against her. The latest development is welcome news.

