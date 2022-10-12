Kisumu County Takes Action After NTV Exposed How Doctors Were Selling Newborn Babies For Ksh 1 million 

The Kisumu County Government has opened investigations into two healthcare workers who are suspected of selling newborns for at least Ksh 1 million.

In a statement on Tuesday October 11, Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o said that his administration was troubled by the claims and will investigate them.

“We wish to state that as a government, we do not permit our officers to make such unauthorized transactions in our facilities. It is therefore imperative to note that the said officer acted alone without any official instructions from the Hospital’s administration.”

“In view of this, we wish to inform the public that we have launched investigations into this matter and will take stern action against any officer found culpable.” The statement read in part.

Nyong’o also asked health officials to uphold their professionalism adding that the Kisumu County Government will firmly deal with all employees who will be found engaging in the illegal business.

“We expect our staff to uphold professionalism and instead create linkages with the children’s department or legally registered agencies for adoption and surrogacy services.”

“While we shall deal firmly with any of our officers and employees – together with their criminal accomplices – who engage in any form trafficking in new born or unborn babies, we shall move swiftly to seek a durable way of eradicating this vice in this county and in Kenya in general.” The statement added.

NTV had exposed how two medics based in Kisumu County Hospital have been selling unborn babies for up to Ksh 1 million.

In the investigative report, two nurses working at a public hospital were caught while trying to sell a newborn to an NTV crew posing as clients.

The report revealed how the doctors approached pregnant mothers who were eager to sell their infants to wealthy clientele who were willing to pay millions of dollars. The expecting mothers were promised Ksh100,000 if the children were sold.

Also Read: Central Bank Governor Exposes What He Was Told Do Towards the End of Uhuru’s Tenure