KQ Fires Over 70 Contracted Staff Affiliated To CDL

(KDRTV)- Kenya Airways (KQ) has fired over 70 contracted staff that are allied to Career Directions Limited (CDL), a recruitment firm

Reports reveal that the crew and staff charged with ground handling are greatly affected

The report indicates that the airline has had an estimate of 1000 staff hired through different recruitment frim including the CDL, Insight Management, Tradewinds, Aviation Services, Preferred Personnel Africa and Strami

KQ in 2017 announced that they will start implementing tough new terms fro contract workers who were seeking to be hired directly by the company

According to reports by the Daily Nation, they were required to sign consent forms to allow KQ to probe their backgrounds

The background spectra include the worker’s landlords, borrowing history from the credit reference bureau TransUnion, social media and criminal records

The latest firing ensued barely two weeks after the KQ announced a new acting CEO- Allan Kilavuka

Kilavuka has been the CEO of Jambojet, a Kenya Airways subsidiary for about a year now.

Reports confirm the acting CEO will continue his previous role as well as leading KQ “until a substantive CEO for Kenya Airways has been recruited and appointed”.

Sebastian Mikosz, the current CEO, pronounced his withdrawal in May amid the loss-making carrier’s renationalization process.

Kenya Airways was privatized more than 20 years ago but plunged into debt and losses in 2014 after an expansion drive did not go through among other challenges

In July 2019, Members of Parliament vote to have the company woned back by the state which is 48.9% government-owned and 7.8% held by Air France-KLM

The company is hoping to implement a new model employed by its counterpart state-owned Ethiopian Airline which is sub-Saharan Africa`s biggest Airline