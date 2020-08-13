KRA Goes After Senators Opposing Kang’ata Revenue Formula

(KDRTV) – Senators opposed to the third revenue sharing formula have alleged intimidation from the government over their position on the matter.

A section of Senators alleged woke up to frozen Bank accounts and text messages from Kenya Revenue Authority. KRA asked reminded them of their tax obligations.

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, a member of the Team Kenya caucus which successfully amended the Revenue sharing formula said some of his colleagues have been intimidated to shift positions.

“A number of senators who voted in support of Sen Linturi’s amendment to the revenue formula report woke up to frozen accounts and fictitious tax demands from KRA. Shameful of the so-called system. The resolve is firmer. Kenya must win this war against impunity,” Cheruiyot tweeted on Thursday.

KDRTV has learnt that Senators Cleophas Malala (Kakamega) and Mithika Linturi (Meru) have received messages from KRA.

Senators have, for a record eight times, failed to agree on the revenue sharing formula.

This week, a team led by Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet) looked to have brokered a formula when Linturi’s amendment was adopted.

However, the losing team led by Senate Majority Whip Irungu Kang’ata used some underhand tactics to delay the vote on the new formula.

Speaker Ken Lusaka adjourned the sitting promising that they would meet today (Thursday), he later pushed the new sitting to Monday next week.

The delay tactics are used to give the government time to whip some Senators to support the controversial house committee formula which will see 18 marginalised counties lose billions of money.