Murkomen Wants to Punish Nyeri, Murang’a – Irungu Kang’ata Cries on Social Media

(KDRTV) – A new revenue sharing formula proposed by a team of Senators led by Kipchumba Murkomen will see Murang’a and Nyeri counties lose funds, Majority Whip Irungu Kang’ata has claimed.

The Senate is set to debate several amendments to the controversial house finance committee bill this afternoon. This will be the eighth time that the bill will be tabled on the floor of the house.

The House committee focuses on the population as the biggest parameters in the sharing of revenue. This will see some 18 counties lose funds. A fortnight ago, Senators shot down Kang’ata amendments which would have seen the implementation of the new formula start in June 2022.

Murkomen is leading a team of Senators mostly from counties which would have lost money to amend the bill to have a part of the Ksh 316B shared using last year’s parameters. ‘Team Kenya’, the team that Murkomen leads, proposes that Ksh270B should be shared using previous parameters and all the other funds divided using the new formula.

This, they say, will see marginalised counties loss fewer funds as the more populous regions gain something substantial. However, the new proposals face objection from the likes of Kang’at who has questioned why Nyeri and Muranga should lose money.

‘Linturi and Murkomen new formula wants to punish Muranga and Nyeri counties. Why? What wrong have we done to you?’ Kangata questioned through a tweet.

The Linturi /Murkomen/Cheruyot amendment makes Muranga/Nyeri losing counties,unlike before.They rejected a suggestion that makes 39 counties to gain and the rest 8 covered by Equilization fund. — Irungu Kang'ata (@HonKangata) August 11, 2020

in response to Kangata, Murkomen has asked him to stop crying and discharge his duties as the Majority Whip.

Stop your obsession with me. You are now in leadership. Respect by position as a backbencher and LEAD ! https://t.co/YZA4RX5ZjY — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) August 11, 2020

It will be interesting to see which side wins this afternoon.