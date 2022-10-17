Connect with us

News

Learning Suspended In Egerton University After Failed Discussions With UASU

Egerton University
Egerton University

Learning at the Egerton University was paralyzed today after a failed agreement with Universities Academics Staff Union (Uasu) members.  Consequently, Uasu held a Special General meeting on October 5 at Nakuru Athletics Club to discuss the way forward regarding more than 600 members’ welfare. 

Later, UASU national office endorsed the strike and blamed the university management for not listening to the grievances of its members.

“Our members shall withdraw their labour on October 17 after the expiry of the seven days’ strike notice which was issued on October 11 until their pertinent concerns are addressed exhaustively,” said Uasu Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga.

However, the University released a memo that read:

‘Due to failed discussion with UASU, Egerton university suspends learning and examination till further notice. With the ongoing strike, students are required to vacate the school premises by Friday 21st oct. Resumption dates shall be communicated later on.’

Egertone University

Egerton University

Dr Wasonga cited that the university management has refused to address the issues raised by UASU on several occasions through memos and other means of communication.

Issues surrounding the strike

One of the main concerns of the university was remittances of third-party deductions, especially to the banks, savings and credit cooperative societies, and insurance companies among others.

Also read Egerton University Closes Indefinitely Following Students Unrest

“Our members have been subjected to pecuniary embarrassment by banks which are recovering loans from members’ salary accounts,” said Dr Wasonga.

The official said that the Uasu members’ properties have been recovered by creditors while others have faced evictions by landlords.

