Let’s Jail Them For 60 Years- Oparanya’s Advice On Students Burning Schools Leaves Many Talking

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has said that high school students found guilty of arson attacks should be punished heavily.

Oparanya, while addressing a crowd in Kakamega, said that kids should be sent to jail for at least 60 years for such crimes to instill discipline.

“Tell them we have sent them to school to study not burning schools. I advise magistrates if you find cases of children burning schools, jail them for sixty years,” he said.

“So that they come out of jail when old. Because we need discipline in this country. You can not have a country where people do whatever they want.”

Oparanya, backing Education CS George Magoha, further said that parents should be ready to pay dearly when their children burn schools.

“The national government will not provide money to be used in repairing the buildings destroyed in the fires. Parents will be forced to provide the money needed for the repairs. Since the onset of the pandemic, people have gone through a lot of economic hardships,” said Oparanya.

Oparanya’s statement comes less than a week after Kakamega High School was closed down following an arson attack from the students.

A total of 16 students were arrested following the case.

High schools from allover the country have been forced to shut down following a wave of attacks that has been spreading since schools resumed less more than month ago.

