List of Political parties supporting Raila Odinga Presidency

ODM leader Raila Odinga is arguably the front runner in a bid to succeed outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August general elections.

In his fifth attempt at the presidency, the ODM leader has formed the Azimio la Umoja coalition which he set to use in the August polls.

The former prime minister will face Deputy President William Ruto who has so far formed the Kenya Kwanza Alliance alongside ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula.

Raila on the other hand has the support of the President who has promised to tour the country to popularize the ODM leader while hitting out at his deputy and the Tangatanga brigade.

Below are some of the political parties that are supporting the ODM leader and might join the Azimio coalition.

1. Jubilee Party

2. Party of National Unity (PNU)

3. Democratic Action Party (DAP-K)

4. Ubuntu People Forum

5. Kenya United Party

6. Devolution Empowerment Party

7. Muungano Party

8. Maendeleo Chap Chap

9. The National Rainbow Coalition

10. Maendeleo Democratic Party

11. Pamoja African Alliance

12. United Democratic Movement

13. The United Party of Independent Alliance

14. Economic Freedom Party

15. Movement for Democracy and Growth Party.