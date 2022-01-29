Connect with us

Politics

Uhuru Warned Over Supporting Raila Odinga, Told What Will Happen in August 9

By

Published

20220128 221924

Photo of DP Wiliam Ruto and ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi during a rally in Bungoma. Image courtesy.

Deputy President William Ruto has warned his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta against imposing ODM leader Raila Odinga on Kenyans, telling him to stop the ‘’Project Kitendawili nonsense’’.

This comes as DP Ruto has formed a seven-member politburo to coordinate the Kenya Kwanza Coalition’s political engine ahead of the August 9 general election.

Ruto, buoyed by his new alliance with ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula, chastised Uhuru for attempting to impose ODM leader Raila Odinga on Kenyans.

“I want to tell my friend the President of Kenya that the people of Kenya rejected a project 20 years ago. There is no way the people of Kenya today in the 21st century can elect anybody’s puppet,” the second in command stated.

Ruto was, ironically, referring to Uhuru, who, although being endorsed by outgoing President Moi, suffered a political setback when Mwai Kibaki’s Narc ousted KANU from power in 2002.

At the time, the DP was one of the few remaining KANU members who supported Uhuru as Moi attempted to ignore public opinion and install his own pick at State House, despite public outcry.

20 years down the line, DP Ruto now maintains that by supporting Raila, Uhuru is following Moi’s script.

“The people of Kenya are going to make a conscious decision and they will not buy the nonsense of a project, including from the deep state and the system,” Ruto told Uhuru.

Also Read; Uhuru Ruined my life for Supporting Ruto

Raila was also singled out by the DP, who accused him of hypocrisy and political deception. Ruto wondered why the ODM leader was complaining over his huge donations, yet he is alleged to have bought ANC and Ford Kenya MPs at Sh20 million each.

‘Where is Mr Kitendawili na Mawe getting the Sh20 million he is dishing out to MPs so that they can join Azimio La Umoja?” the DP wondered.

