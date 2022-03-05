Connect with us

Politics

Moses Kuria Reveals Why He is Supporting Ruto and not Raila

moses kuria says raila odinga william ruto political confrontations are recipe for violence 61e7d13130429
Chama Cha Kazi party leader Moses Kuria has revealed why he has opted to support William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance over former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja coalition.

While speaking on Friday in a Tv interview, the Gatundu South MP stated that Ruto and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) had adjusted their tactics, which he hailed as an improvement.

“Kenya Kwanza has changed and they have welcomed everybody. They have accepted that their allies will join the alliance through different parties,” Kuria quipped.

Kuria also stated that he is still in talks with One Kenya Alliance principals and will persuade them to change their minds and join the Ruto camp ahead of the August 9 general elections.

“If it is possible, those who are inclined towards Azimio should entice others. I would like to talk to them so that they come to Kenya Kwanza. In the end, we shall all tell people where we belong,” he remarked.

Hard times for Kuria
The move to support William Ruto’s presidential ambitions has caught many people off-guard, given that Kuria has been criticizing the UDA party and the Ruto camp for applying dictatorial tendencies while seeking partners.

During Moses Kuria’s recent thanksgiving service at the Thika Stadium last month, he chastised the UDA party, alleging that its party members had been summoned and told not to attend the meeting.

