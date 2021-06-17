Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Zambia`s First President Kenneth Kaunda Dies

Zambia`s first President Kenneth Kaunda died of pneumonia, not Covid, say his aides

By

Published

Kenneth Kaunda is rembered for his effort to drive away white rule in Zambia
Kenneth Kaunda is rembered for his effort to drive away white rule in Zambia

`KDRTV NEWS! Zambia`s first president Kenneth Kaunda dies at 97, in the capital Lusaka.

The president was admitted to a health facility in Lusaka after which he urged Zambians to pray for him.

However, according to various media outlets in Zambia, reports emerged that Zambia`s founding father was stable but seriously ill.

His aides said he was admitted after he suffered from pneumonia.

READ ALSO: Zambia President Stable After Collapsing In Public Event

Aides refuted the allegation that he died of coronavirus.

KDRTV notes Zambia has an upsurge in coronavirus infections.

UAE had closed its airspace for flights from and to Zambia due to spike in coronavirus infections in the country.

Zambia`s liberation hero died at a military hospital in the capital

Kenneth Kaunda started ruling in 1964 when Zambia attained its independence from Britain and surrender power in 1991.

Kaunda since then become a dedicated activist against HIV/AIDS in the continent of Africa.

The declaration of his death was made public by his son on the late Kaunda Facebook.

“I am sad to inform [members] we have lost Mzee [the old man]. Let’s pray for him,” Kambarage wrote on Thursday.

Zambia`s President Edgar Chagwa Lungu also announced the death of KK and prayed that God comforts the family.

Zambia`s authorities declared 21-day mourning for the hero.

The former president who was popularly known as KK was admitted to the Maina Soko Medical Center in Lusaka.

Despite the fact that Kenneth Kaunda would be remembered for fighting colonists, Zambia`s economy deteriorated during his regime.

READ ALSO: Uganda, Zambia, Congo Denied Entry In UAE Over Covid-19

Kenneth Kaunda even though did not resist surrendering power, locked horns with subsequent governments.

He was at one point accused of organizing a coup, however, he later settled on charity missions and win back the trust of many Zambians.

Condolences from Global Leaders

 

 

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya new

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019