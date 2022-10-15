Connect with us

News

Man Interrupts President Ruto’s Speech During Commissioning Of Thiba Dam In Kirinyaga

President Ruto Commissioning Thiba Dam
President William Ruto was earlier today in Kirinyaga county talking of investment, construction and expansion of dams as his government’s priority as he works towards having sustainable irrigation water to rebuild agriculture in the country.

Ruto during commisioning of Thiba Dam

Just in the middle of the speech, a man interrupted him by shouting he has covid vaccine. “Mr. President, I have a Covid-19 vaccine”the man shouted and the president had to cut his speech short to address him in a good way. Later, the crowd bursted into laughter and the president promised to see how they will help the man out with what he claims he knows.

President William Ruto and His Deputy Rigathi Gachagua

“Sawasawa.. haya….Huyu jamaa anasema akona ujuzi wa Covid vaccine . Tutaangalia kama ni ukweli ako na hiyo tiba anasema ako nayo,” loosely translated to: It is okay. We will see what this guy is saying and see if it is true he has the vaccine and see how we will help him. The president said after a prolonged laughter. Here is the video

A week ago, a woman interrupted the president’s speech claiming that she wanted 400, 000 for his son to seek a greener pasture abroad to support his family. Later, the President assured her that First Lady Rachel Ruto would assist her as security personnel dragged her outside the dome.

 

