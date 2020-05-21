Man Who Glued Wife`s Genitals Siezed At Witchdoctor`s Home In Mwingi

KDRTV has confirmed reports that the man from hell who glued wife`s privates has been been arrested by Detectives from Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI)

The 30-year-old James Kifo Muriuko was seized early on the morning of Thursday, May 21 at his hideout in Kinango, Kitui county

Reports reveal the suspect committed the crime after luring his wife to River Kathitha on the night of Saturday, May 16, where he commanded her to undress.

“The arrest followed a shocking report made by the complainant, his wife, on how the suspect lured her in the dead of the night to river Kathita whereby he ordered her to strip naked and tell him all the men she had slept with while he was in Nairobi,” the DCI said in a statement.

Police reports also indicate that the women was hesitant to undress something that prompted the suspect to beat her up

The suspect then went ahead to spray pepper and salt on her genitals and used a knife to force them inside the privates before he sealed it with a glue

Kifo went ahead and sealed the ears and mouth of the woman with a glue and later fled leaving her for dead.