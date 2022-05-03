Connect with us

Martha Karua Reacts After Being Heckled In Kutus

IMG 20220503 154503
Raila Odinga and Martha Karua

Azimio la umoja One Kenya coalition party presidential candidate Raila Odinga and NARC Kenya party leader Martha Karua took their campaign to Kutus in Kirinyaga county yesterday.

IMG 20220503 154249

Crowd during Azimio rally in Kutus

However, the events did not turn out as they had planned. As Martha Karua was trying to talk, the crowd started shouting “UDA!”

Additionally,  Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi, and Sabina Chege also tried to intercede and calm the crowds but their effort bore no fruits.

Video of Raila and Martha Karua in Kutus

Martha Karua took to her twitter and cited that the goons were hired to disrupt the meeting. He urged the people not to come if they are only going to disrupt the meeting.

Also read Martha Karua Slams Kalonzo, Gideon Moi Over Joining Azimio Camp

Narc leader said that the politicians who hired the goons to heckle them have low self confidence. She did not mention any name but said that there are politicians who were behind the heckling and disruption.

