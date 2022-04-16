Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Matatu Operators Plans To Hike Fare

By

Published

Motorists que for fuel 1
Motorists que for fuel Courtesy KNA

Matatu owners and operators have warned thet they are going to hike fares across the country following the recent increase in fuel prices.

Chairperson of the Association of Matatu Operators, Jimal Ibrahim, reported that all Public Service Vehicles (PSV) will hike fares by at least 20 per cent while Speaking in Meru town on Friday 15 April.

images 2022 04 16T130914.450

Jimal Ibrahim Matatu chair

Explaining the motion to hike commuting fees, Jimal said that most operators are now finding it hard to repay their loans.

Jimal also added that situation has risen making hundreds lose their vehicles to credit facilities such as banks.

On the other hand, Jimal compelled the government to increase crackdown on petrol stations that are selling adulterated fuel to motorists and capitalising on the current fuel shortage.

Here is the link to the video https://youtu.be/7SizYPsNXb0https://youtu.be/7SizYPsNXb0

However, chairman of Meru County Matatu owners also backed up the decision to increase commuting prices, noting that the decision was unanimously agreed on by other matatu saccos across the country.
“The average landing costs of super petrol jumped from Ksh78,177.53 (USD 676.70) per cubic metre to Ksh94,137.66 (USD814.85). Diesel increased from Ksh78,248 (USD 677.31) to Ksh97,571 ( USD844.57) while Kerosene jumped from Ksh71,577 (USD619.57) to Ksh80,054( USD692.95),” EPRA Director General, Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria, remarked.

Also read Ruto Names Powerful People Behind Current Fuel Crisis in the Country

To curb the issue of amassing fuel and economic sabotage, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) under George Kinoti summoned over 10 Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) managers to shed light on the issue.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020