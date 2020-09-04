Matiang’i Launches Presidential Campaign in Machakos

(KDRTV) – Three Cabinet Secretaries have come under criticism from Deputy President William Ruto allies over a trip they made to Kajiado on Wednesday. Fred Matiang’i (Interior), Mutahi Kagwe (Health), and Keriako Tobiko (Environment) had visited the region to discuss inter-communal conflicts that have recently put the area in news headlines.

However, it is their speeches that have raised a storm on social media with Ruto allies claiming that CS Matiang’i was in fact launching his Presidential campaigns.

CS Tobiko, who hails from Kajiado, took a swipe at the DP, accusing him of disrespecting the office of the President by holding delegations at his Karen residence. He said Ruto should direct his energy towards conserving the environment instead of premature baseless politics.

On his part, Kagwe said that he would not have been to Kajiado if he had been sent by Ruto. It was a highly charged meeting with at least four MPs in attendance.

Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku announced that the Maa Community strongly supports the BBI report and the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Blogger Dennis Itumbi, DP Ruto’s social media commander, claimed that Matiangi had just launched his Presidential bid in the meeting.

Congratulations @InteriorKE CS @FredMatiangi on the Launch of your Presidential campaign in Kajiado before DCs. I love that CS Kagwe says if it is DP @WilliamsRuto who sent him he would not have gone and that CS Keriako Tobiko wants DP to stop meeting delegations. Nakutakia Mema! pic.twitter.com/dKd0Kv9y55 — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) September 3, 2020

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen took a jibe at Tobiko reminding him that he is only in government because President Uhuru Kenyatta wanted him out of the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). According to the lawmaker, Tobiko has no moral authority to lecture the DP.

Mr. Tobiko you are a mere clerk in Jubilee govt. You forget so fast that you became a CS because the President was trying to get rid of you from the office of DPP. You have no moral authority to lecture your boss the DP even if he is being molested by his boss.First try to be MCA — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) September 3, 2020

Blogger Robert Alai now claims that Mutahi Kagwe has been pushing for President Kenyatta to endorse Matiangi for the 2022 Presidency.

CS Mutahi Kagwe leads the anti-Raila brigade in govt. Apparently he strongly believes that Uhuru must not entertain a Raila candidature. Mutahi Kagwe pushing silently for a Matiangi candidature. — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) September 3, 2020

Matiangi has never announced his intentions to run for the presidency. However, there is a belief among political analysts that he could be eying the top job.

