Matiang`i Meets Somalia President Farmaajo Over Border Conflict

(KDRTV)-President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent the Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang`i to Somalia over the broiling border ambivalence between the countries

President Uhuru Kenyatta sent the Interior CS to Somalia for a meeting with Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo

The Interior Cabinet Secretary commended the high powered security assortment to Somalia to induct talks with Somalia government over the boiling border conflict with Kenya in Mandera

Matiang i who was laso accompanied by the Kenya s ambassador to Somalia Rtr. Lucas Tumbo, vice chief of defense Forces Lieutenant General Robert Kibochi and Secretary interior Security Moffat Kangi

The team had a fleeting meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta about the alleged Somalia-Kenya boundary where Kenya claims that the Somalia troops trespass to Mandera town

However, the conference between the troop headed by Fred Matiang`i is still not clear- the agenda of the meeting has not been much unveiled

The team met the Somalian head of government at the presidential palace of Villa Somalia. There was no official joint communication from the two sides about the border conflicts

However, there are reports that the Somalian President Farmaajo would travel to Kenya to meet President Uhuru Kenyatta to deliberate more on the simmering border conflict to restore peace between the two countries

According to our previous reports, battles between Solamlian Government troops and Jubbaland forces in Bula Hawa, extended to Mandera something that angered President Uhuru Kenyatta who warned the Somalia government against illegal provocations

The simmering border tension between Mogadishu and Nairobi surfaced on Monday after a heavy fight broke between Somalia`s forces and militia allied to the Jubbaland security minister near the Mandera border