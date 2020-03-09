News
Matiang`i Meets Somalia President Farmaajo Over Border Conflict
(KDRTV)-President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent the Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang`i to Somalia over the broiling border ambivalence between the countries
President Uhuru Kenyatta sent the Interior CS to Somalia for a meeting with Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo
Read also: 11 MPs Grilled By Police Over “Secret” Mission In Somalia
The Interior Cabinet Secretary commended the high powered security assortment to Somalia to induct talks with Somalia government over the boiling border conflict with Kenya in Mandera
Matiang
i who was laso accompanied by the Kenyas ambassador to Somalia Rtr. Lucas Tumbo, vice chief of defense Forces Lieutenant General Robert Kibochi and Secretary interior Security Moffat Kangi
The team had a fleeting meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta about the alleged Somalia-Kenya boundary where Kenya claims that the Somalia troops trespass to Mandera town
However, the conference between the troop headed by Fred Matiang`i is still not clear- the agenda of the meeting has not been much unveiled
The team met the Somalian head of government at the presidential palace of Villa Somalia. There was no official joint communication from the two sides about the border conflicts
However, there are reports that the Somalian President Farmaajo would travel to Kenya to meet President Uhuru Kenyatta to deliberate more on the simmering border conflict to restore peace between the two countries
Read Also: Kenya, Somalia To hold Cross-Border Meetings Over Increased Attacks
According to our previous reports, battles between Solamlian Government troops and Jubbaland forces in Bula Hawa, extended to Mandera something that angered President Uhuru Kenyatta who warned the Somalia government against illegal provocations
The simmering border tension between Mogadishu and Nairobi surfaced on Monday after a heavy fight broke between Somalia`s forces and militia allied to the Jubbaland security minister near the Mandera border
Trending
-
News2 days ago
Miguna defends Echesa, claims Uhuru is desperate to fix Ruto
-
Politics20 hours ago
I am the Deputy President elected by Kenyans and I have no apologies to make, Ruto says
-
News7 hours ago
Leaders Mourn Dori, as Cancer strikes Parliament Again
-
Life & Style11 hours ago
“I don’t want barren women in my family,” my mother-in-law told my husband to chase me away because I could not have children