Matiang’i: Where Raila Says We Go, We Shall Go

(KDRTV) Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has said that the Nyanza region is ready to follow the direction that ODM leader Raila Odinga asks them to go.

Speaking during a fundraiser at Achego Girls’ High School in Muhoroni on Sunday, Matiang’i said that he is happy the whole of Nyanza region is reading from the same script and is firmly behind the handshake between Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Nyanza people, for the first time, are planning things together and going in the same direction as led by Raila. Where he says we go, we shall go,” Matiang’i said.

The CS further revealed that God wanted the region to be united and urged residents to continue with the same unity because infighting made them look like confused people.

“I am very happy and I honestly believe this is how God wants us to live. Let us continue staying as a family and planning as a community. We don’t want to experience problems [faced] in the past [when we pulled in different directions] and looked like a confused people,” he said.

Sunday’s meeting was one of the many that Matiang’i has held in Luo Nyanza with speculation that he could be gunning for the Presidency in 2022.

The Gusii Community led by their two governor’s James Ongwae (Kisii) and John Nyangarama (Nyamira) has endorsed Matiang’i for the top seat.

In a past meeting, Raila referred to the CS as his child when he was pushed by Gusii politicians to endorse the CS.

In Yesterday’s Harambee, Matiang’i delivered a Ksh 2M contribution from President Uhuru Kenyatta and another One million from Raila.

“Greetings from Hon. Raila Odinga…. he said I am his firstborn. I am following him very closely so that he shows me which way to go,” he said.

Luo Nyanza politicians led by Kisumu Woman Rep Rosa Buyu have started warming up to Matiang’i.

