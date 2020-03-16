Mbagathi Hospital Nurses Unprepared To Handle Coronavirus

KDRTV has confirmed that the Mbagathi Hospital, nurses have downed their tools over inadequate training and little support in handling the global coronavirus pandemic

The medics headed by their chairman George Osewe said that they fear their lives were in danger as they were unprepared to handle the dreadful virus

According to the group, the only trained people were those at the Kenyatta National Hospital-Mbagathi isolation section

Read also: Nairobi Clinic Claiming To Sell COVID-19 Test Kits Raided

“Its is important that we take care of our health professionals and it is good that they have come out to express their grievances. They are also humans and cannot be exposed to the danger of contracting the virus,” said Osewe.

According to the medics, it was not logical for the government to train only a few nurses and leave others just because they would not render services in the coronavirus unit

County health executive, Hitan Majevdia, pleaded with the government to make sure that all nurses feel safe and on board

“As a county, we have the personal protective equipment and since the health function was transferred to the national government its is up to them to ensure all nurses are trained and feel safe,” said Majevdia.

The approach by the medics has just surfaced barely a day after the President Uhuru Kenyatta confirmed the country has a patient who tested positive for the coronavirus