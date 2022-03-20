Connect with us

MCA Aspirant Resurfaces A Day After Disappearing In His Engagement Ceremony

images 2022 03 20T155739.720
Photo courtesy

A man identified as Theophilus Kiprop from Elgeyo-Marakwet missed his engagement party yesterday and later switched off his phone.

images 2022 03 20T155824.433 1

Dowry ceremony courtesy

A day later, he resurfaced.

Kiprop is also an aspirant for the Kaptarakwa Member of County Assembly (MCA) seat. The man disappeared leaving his bride and family members in the uncertainty of where he went. People were not expecting such a thing to happen especially during such a ceremony.

Nonetheless, today, Kiprop came out from where he was and assured the concerned people that everything was okay.

In a statement, he said:

“I am alright friends. Thank you for your concern. For sure I don’t know what happened,” he said.

Ladies hide their faces as groom tries to identify lover during a past ruracio ceremony. 1

Ceremony Photo courtesy 

He was not clear about what happened and where he went.

The engagement ceremony turned awry instead and the guests were forced to eat without knowing the whereabouts of the prop

Also, read Drama As Eldoret Man Walks out of Dowry Ceremony in Muranga Citing Extortion

Kiprop is yet to explain where he was.

