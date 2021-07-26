Media Will Not Be Allowed To Cover Senate Speaker Lusaka’s Child Upkeep Case

The court has barred all media houses from covering Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka’s child upkeep case.

Lawyer Danstan Omari, who is representing Irene Mutaki after she sued the politician, has obtained a gag order that will see media houses stay on the sidelines during the court proceeding.

“That a gag order is hereby issued to any print or electronic mass media in Kenya from açcessing, publishing, airing, narrating or commenting the case in any newspaper, journal, weekly magazine and TV or radio show,” the gag order states.

Nairobi Resident Magistrate F. Terer allowed the order to keep all media houses at bay as the hearing is set on Wednesday 28.

The case has been topping headlines as Mutaki, a little-known politician from western Kenya, is demanding Ksh 25 million from Lusaka for upkeep.

In a court proceeding, Lusaka, through his lawyer, admitted that he fathered the baby and is willing to take care of it.

The speaker, however, asked the court to give him more time since he’s waiting for the baby to be born first.

“It’s not correct that my client can’t make prenatal expenses…. that has been sorted. And we are saying let’s wait for the baby to be born… who can buy a house within seven days?” Lusaka’s attorney Peter Wanyama said.

Mutaki told High Court judge James Makau that Lusaka denied any association with the pregnancy even after the two knowingly engaged in unprotected sex.