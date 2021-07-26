Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Media Will Not Be Allowed To Cover Senate Speaker Lusaka’s Child Upkeep Case

By

Published

Lusf 1

The court has barred all media houses from covering Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka’s child upkeep case.

Lawyer Danstan Omari, who is representing Irene Mutaki after she sued the politician, has obtained a gag order that will see media houses stay on the sidelines during the court proceeding.

“That a gag order is hereby issued to any print or electronic mass media in Kenya from açcessing, publishing, airing, narrating or commenting the case in any newspaper, journal, weekly magazine and TV or radio show,” the gag order states.

READ ALSO:Minister Asks Governors To Sign Death Warrants Of 3008 Criminals To De-Congest Prison

Nairobi Resident Magistrate F. Terer allowed the order to keep all media houses at bay as the hearing is set on Wednesday 28.

The case has been topping headlines as Mutaki, a little-known politician from western Kenya, is demanding Ksh 25 million from Lusaka for upkeep.

In a court proceeding, Lusaka, through his lawyer, admitted that he fathered the baby and is willing to take care of it.

The speaker, however, asked the court to give him more time since he’s waiting for the baby to be born first.

“It’s not correct that my client can’t make prenatal expenses…. that has been sorted. And we are saying let’s wait for the baby to be born… who can buy a house within seven days?” Lusaka’s attorney Peter Wanyama said.

Mutaki told High Court judge James Makau that Lusaka denied any association with the pregnancy even after the two knowingly engaged in unprotected sex.

She further claimed Lusaka forced her to have an abortion after learning she was pregnant.

Lusaka’s attorney, however, told Judge Mirima that the two parties are currently in negotiation and will come to an understanding.

“My client has advised me to tell the court that he’s engaging the lady concerning issues of birth maintenance…My client has an open mind. The issues of maintenance of the child will be addressed.” said Wanyama.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019