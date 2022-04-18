Connect with us

Meet 5 Kenyan Billionaires Supporting Raila Odinga’s Presidential Bid

Raila Odinga has earned the support of several Kenyan billionaires as he seeks a fifth attempt at the presidency, which he has yet to win.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader has managed to entice bigwigs from all around the country to fund his campaigns.

Below are 5 billionaires who are aiding his campaigns.

SK Macharia

SK Macharia is the founder and CEO of Royal Media Services, which operates three television stations and fourteen radio stations.

In addition to Royal Media Services, the soft-spoken businessman owns Directline Insurance, Serenity Media Productions Ltd, Big Five Conservancy, Bushfire Media Distributors, Toi Redevelopment, and Harbour Capital Ltd.

His net worth is believed to be in the vicinity of KSh 40 billion.

Peter Munga

He is the chairman of the Mt Kenya Foundation.

Munga owns a 0.4 percent ownership in Equity bank worth $ 5 million (KSh 554 million) after selling the majority of his shares in 2018.

Aside from Equity, the 78-year-old is a significant shareholder in Britam Holdings (with a market capitalization of approximately KSh 500 million) and Equatorial Nut Processors.

His net worth is believed to be in the vicinity of KSh 11 billion.

Also Read: Kenyan Billionaires Supporting William Ruto’s Presidential Bid

Simon Gicharu

Gicharu is the owner of Mt Kenya University, one of the largest private institutions in Kenya.

Gicharu is also the chairperson of the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation and the Kenyan National Association of Private Universities.

James Mwangi

James Mwangi is a Kenyan businessman who currently is the CEO of Equity bank. He was at one time rumoured as a possible Raila Odinga running mate in the August elections.

 

Michael Waweru

He is also a member of the Mt Kenya foundation.

An accountant by profession, Michael Waweru has held several senior roles in the public and private sector. He is also among major individual shareholders of firms including TransCentury, Kenya Airways and East African Cables.

