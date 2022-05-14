Meet Five Kenyan Politicians Minting Millions From Hotel Business

The hotel business is one of the most lucrative and successful ventures available in Kenya.

Hotels provide a variety of services, including meeting spaces, lodging, food and beverage, and swimming pools.

The majority of Kenyan politicians are businessmen, and some have dabbled in the hotel sector, which appears to be paying off handsomely. Below are some of the politicians involved in this profitable business.

Uhuru Kenyatta

The president owns a variety of hotels spread throughout the country, the most popular of which is the Great Rift Valley Lodge and Golf Resort in Naivasha. According to reports, the opulent hotel charges between Ksh 30, 000 and Kshs150, 00 per night, depending on the room’s specifications.

William Ruto

The DP is one of the politicians who have made significant investments in the hotel business, the most well-known of which is the contentious Weston hotel.

Apart from that, he has been affiliated with the Dolphin Hotel and Hotel 680 in Nairobi’s central business district.

Alfred Mutua

The Machakos governor and his ex-wife Lilian Ng’ ang’ a co-own the A $ L hotel in Machakos, which is located just a few kilometres from town.

It features a restaurant, bar, and garden. It features big family rooms equipped with complimentary Wi-Fi and cable television. Additionally, there is a gym, complimentary private parking, and an outdoor terrace.

Hassan Joho

Joho who is currently serving his final term as governor of Mombasa owns the Milele Beach Hotel, which he allegedly purchased from the PCEA church.

It is located on the Mombasa- Malindi route, at the Bamburi Cement Road junction.

Martin Wambora

The Embu governor is a proud owner of the Embu- Meru Highway’s country view Downtown hotel. Wambora’s eldest daughter Irene manages the hotel.

