Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Meet Five Kenyan Politicians Minting Millions From Hotel Business

By

Published

images 2022 05 14T191125.470

The hotel business is one of the most lucrative and successful ventures available in Kenya.

Hotels provide a variety of services, including meeting spaces, lodging, food and beverage, and swimming pools.

The majority of Kenyan politicians are businessmen, and some have dabbled in the hotel sector, which appears to be paying off handsomely.  Below are some of the politicians involved in this profitable business.

Uhuru Kenyatta

20220501 142651

The president owns a variety of hotels spread throughout the country, the most popular of which is the Great Rift Valley Lodge and Golf Resort in Naivasha. According to reports, the opulent hotel charges between Ksh 30, 000 and Kshs150, 00 per night, depending on the room’s specifications.

William Ruto

FB IMG 1651849688822

The DP is one of the politicians who have made significant investments in the hotel business, the most well-known of which is the contentious Weston hotel.

Apart from that, he has been affiliated with the Dolphin Hotel and Hotel 680 in Nairobi’s central business district.

Also Read: Three Multi-Billion Hotels in Nairobi Linked to William Ruto (Photos)

Alfred Mutua

Alfred Mutua

The Machakos governor and his ex-wife Lilian Ng’ ang’ a co-own the A $ L hotel in Machakos, which is located just a few kilometres from town.

It features a restaurant, bar, and garden. It features big family rooms equipped with complimentary Wi-Fi and cable television. Additionally, there is a gym, complimentary private parking, and an outdoor terrace.

Hassan Joho

joho

Joho who is currently serving his final term as governor of Mombasa owns the Milele Beach Hotel, which he allegedly purchased from the PCEA church.

It is located on the Mombasa- Malindi route, at the Bamburi Cement Road junction.

Martin Wambora

The Embu governor is a proud owner of the Embu- Meru Highway’s country view Downtown hotel. Wambora’s eldest daughter Irene manages the hotel.

Also Read: Inside DP William Ruto’s Ksh 1.5 Billion Residence in Eldoret With an Artificial Lake [PHOTOS]

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020