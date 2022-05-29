Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Meet Five Most Powerful Special Units Within the Kenya Defence Forces

By

Published

AFP 640x360 1

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) which comprises Kenya Army, Airforce and Navy is one of the strongest militaries in the African Continent having been deployed in Somalia and DRC. 

Below are 5 little known special units in KDF which are tasked with classified missions. 

Rapid Deployment Squadron (RDS)

The RDS is the KDF’s most elite Special Forces unit. It was founded to assist in the development of innovative methods to address new security challenges. According to the KDF website, the RDS trains both locally and internationally, mostly in the United States and Israel. The majority of its missions are classified, although the team is said to rescue kidnapped soldiers with tremendous precision.

Special Boat Unit (SBU)

The Kenyan Navy’s SBU is a top-tier unit that trains with US Navy Seals in Virginia and Lamu. The SBU soldiers are trained in battle medicine, navigation, boat handling, weapon proficiency, and ship boarding tactics, among other things.

Long Range Surveillance (LRS) Unit

Long Range Surveillance (LRS) is a covert unit of Kenya’s defense forces that has heavy artillery throughout Eastern Africa. Soldiers in this unit are among the best-trained in the army, as they carry out demanding and dangerous operations including acquiring intelligence behind enemy lines.

Special Operations Regiment (SOR)

This unit comprises the best soldiers in the KDF from the 20th Para, the 40 Rangers Strike Force, and the 30 Special Forces.

The unit has been trained to track down and kill targets.

It also boosts the security of foreign special guests and protects the Kenyan President. 

The SOR is well versed in Weapons, intelligence gathering, and battlefield medicine. They are normally stationed with nearly every KDF battalion.

20th Airborne Special Ops Group

The 20th Airborne Ops Group has its headquarters based in Gilgil. Not known to many the unit was formed through inspiration by the USA’s 5th Airborne Special Operations unit. This unit was one of the KDF units that overpowered the Al-Shabaab militants to take over Kismayu.

Also Read: Meet 5 Most Powerful Special Units Within the Kenyan National Police

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020