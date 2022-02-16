Connect with us

News

Meet Five Politicians Who Were Arrested And Imprisoned For Breaking The Law

By

Published

No one is above the law. Most people find themselves behind bars after breaking the laws of a country. Some are slapped with huge cash bails.

Nonetheless, politicians are not an exception in Kenya when it comes to breaking the law. They are always treated like any other Kenyan.

However, some politicians were arrested and jailed for breaking the

images 49

image courtesy

law and squandering public funds.

Henry Rotich

The Aror and Kimwarer dams landed Henry Rotich in big trouble. This is after the former treasury cabinet secretary was found guilty of economic crime.

They were accused of building the dams without following any public procurement laws. Anti-corruption chief magistrate Douglas released them on cash bail.

Additionally, Rotich was arrested alongside David Kimosop, Jackson Kinyanjui and Kennedy Nyakundi.

John Waluke

John Waluke was Sirisia member of parliament. In a ruling made by Elizabeth Juma, Anti-corruption court chief magistrate, he was sentenced to 52 years in prison. Additionally, they were also fined 726 million together with his wife.

unnamed 1

Image courtesy

Mike Sonko

Mike Sonko was the former Nairobi governor. He was charged with misappropriation of funds and squandering public funds.

images 50 2

image courtesy

Lekidime Lempurkel

Lekidime was charged with assaulting a female member of parliament of Laikipia North Sara Korea. The Member of Parliament kicked and injured Sara.

He was given a 12 months jail term.

He was given a 12 months jail term.

images 51 2

image courtesy

Ferdinand Waititu

Former Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu was not once but many times arrested. He was accused of awarding tenders to close family members and squandering public funds. Besides that, he was also impeached for gross misconduct.

 

images 53 2

image courtesy Ferdinand Waititu being arrested

Additionally, he faced several corruption charges.

