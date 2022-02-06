Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Meet Four Most Learned Cabinet Secretaries in the Uhuru Administration

By

Published

Being trained, intelligent, skilled, and intellectually resourceful is what it means to be learned.

Early childhood education, primary education, secondary education, undergraduate and postgraduate education are all available in Kenya’s academic institutions.

When it comes to recruiting public servants, Kenya favors the professional manpower strategy.

Below are the 4 most learned cabinet secretaries in the current government.

1. Dr Fred Okengo Matiang’ i

Interior CS Dr. Fred Okengo Matiang’i graduated from Kenyatta University with a bachelor’s degree in education arts and went on to teach at Egerton University and the University of Nairobi. Matiangi holds a master’s degree in education from the University of Kansas. He also holds a Ph.D. from the University of Nairobi in communication and comparative literature.

2. Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cs Mutahi Kagwe is a tenured Kenyan politician who served as the first Senator of Nyeri County from 2013 to 2017. Mutahi boasts a bachelor’s degree in commerce with a specialty in Insurance Law and Practices. He also has a master’s in business administration from United States international university.

Did you miss this

  1. Meet 6 cabinet secretaries Who have Escaped Uhuru Kenyatta’s Axe for 9 years
  2. A Look inside Moses Wetangula’s Exquisite Residence in Karen
  3. Meet 5 Most Educated Politicians in Kenya

3. Professor George  Magoha

Education CS Professor George Albert Omore Magoha is a Kenyan consultant surgeon, academic administrator, and technocrat. Magoha boasts a degree in medicine from the University of Lagos and Masters in urology from the United Kingdom.

4. Ukur Yatani 

The current cabinet treasury cabinet secretary has a bachelor’s degree in economics and sociology from Egerton University. He also has a master’s in public administration and policy professional from an American-based university.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019