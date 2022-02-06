Meet Four Most Learned Cabinet Secretaries in the Uhuru Administration

Being trained, intelligent, skilled, and intellectually resourceful is what it means to be learned.

Early childhood education, primary education, secondary education, undergraduate and postgraduate education are all available in Kenya’s academic institutions.

When it comes to recruiting public servants, Kenya favors the professional manpower strategy.

Below are the 4 most learned cabinet secretaries in the current government.

1. Dr Fred Okengo Matiang’ i

Interior CS Dr. Fred Okengo Matiang’i graduated from Kenyatta University with a bachelor’s degree in education arts and went on to teach at Egerton University and the University of Nairobi. Matiangi holds a master’s degree in education from the University of Kansas. He also holds a Ph.D. from the University of Nairobi in communication and comparative literature.

2. Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cs Mutahi Kagwe is a tenured Kenyan politician who served as the first Senator of Nyeri County from 2013 to 2017. Mutahi boasts a bachelor’s degree in commerce with a specialty in Insurance Law and Practices. He also has a master’s in business administration from United States international university.

Did you miss this

3. Professor George Magoha

Education CS Professor George Albert Omore Magoha is a Kenyan consultant surgeon, academic administrator, and technocrat. Magoha boasts a degree in medicine from the University of Lagos and Masters in urology from the United Kingdom.

4. Ukur Yatani

The current cabinet treasury cabinet secretary has a bachelor’s degree in economics and sociology from Egerton University. He also has a master’s in public administration and policy professional from an American-based university.