A Look Inside Moses Wetangula’s Exquisite Residence in Karen (Photos)

Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula is among the leaders who live largely. Wetangula who has kept a private life on the media in 2021 gave Kenyans a rare glimpse of his posh house located in Nairobi.

The posh residence is located in Karen’s Miotoni area which is favoured by foreign and local high-income earners.

The charming home, which has a transitional style design, blends contemporary and traditional elements to show the best of both worlds.

The house itself is a one storey building painted in cream and with a maroon tile roofing.

The mansion boasts large windows that draw enough light into the house. Inside the house are brown wooden blocks are fixed in a parallel pattern on the high ceiling of the living room.

The lawns of the residence have been well manicured giving the compound a neatly look.

The residence also boasts an expansive garden that can accommodate up to 100 people comfortably.

The houses in the Miotoni area are worth a whooping Ksh 80 million in you want to buy.

Wetangula is in the league of DP Ruto, Raila Odinga, Musalia Mudavadi and Raphael Tuju who own mansions in the Area.

The Ford Kenya recently decamped from the One Kenya Alliance(OKA) alongside with ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi and joined William Ruto’s new coalition ‘Kenya Kwanza.’