Mike Sonko Has Allegedly Reshuffled Cabinet Against Court Order

(KDRTV)- Embattled Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko has allegedly reshuffled the country Cabinet despite being barred by the court from carrying out any official duty until graft charges against him are heard and ruled on

According to a report by Tuko.co.ke, the gazette notice was apparently backdated to December 5, a day before he was arrested in Voi on his way to Mombasa on December 5, 2019

However, sources close to the county chief claimed that the changes were made of December before the governor was arrested.

Among the affected include committee executive member in charge of Education, Gender and Social services Lucia Mulwa who was moved to urban planning and housing department

She will be replaced by Pauline Kahiga

Ex-trade executive Allan Esabwa Igambi will now be the finance and economic planner of the city

Governor Sonko is facing charges of misappropriation of the county fund amounting to Kshs 357 million

He was granted a bond of Kshs30 million or a cash bail of 15 million by chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti on December 11.

However, Ogoti barred Sonko from accessing the city hall office pending hearing and determination of the charges he is facing

The are hint that Sonko was also obligated to deposit his passport and travel documents with the court

The magistrate also directed that the governor to ensure that his supporters do not disrupt peace or court process or debate the issue either on social media or any other broadcast platform