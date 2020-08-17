News
Millions Of Nigerian Children Begin Final Year Exams
KDRTV notes that there are controversies in the UK today over exam results after British students were incapable of sitting tests as usual due to the novel coronavirus
Meanwhile, in Nigeria, over 1.5 million secondary students are starting their dawdled final year exams after the coronavirus restrained with them
Read also: Parents Want Govn`t To Reopen Schools, Threaten To Go To Court
Reports reveal that the Nigerian authorities have directed the school management to ensure that the children put on face masks during the exams.
The children reassumed studies two weeks ago to prepare for the exams.
We acknowledge that some teachings were administered online or through radio and TV stations during the lockdown, however, the are murmurs that poorer students were disadvantaged
At the same time, children are also sitting exams in Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia, and The Gambia; the exams were set by West African Examination Council
Read also: Germany Reopens Schools Amid Coronavirus Fears
Elsewhere, the Kenyan government has directed the Ministry of Education to reopen schools in January 2021 when cases of coronavirus infections are expected to flatten