Mixed Reactions After Cyclist Spotted Aiding A Disabled Man On The Road

Jack Siro, a cyclist warmed hearts of Kenyan netizens after he was pictured aiding a disabled man to visit his sick child admitted at a hospital in Muthiga, along Waiyaki Way.

According to Siro, he was touched by the man who was riding his wooden tricycle from Dandora and sympathized with him.

“I sympathized with him and decided to push him to Kangemi where I bought a rope and used it to pull him while cycling at a tempo of 10km/hr,” the cyclist stated.

However, his heartful gesture caught the attention of many as he was congratulated for those that saw the picture online. He was applauded by many netizens and public groups including sikika road safety.

Here are some of the netizens’ reactions:

‘Good people still exist, Jack Siro, you are one of them. Keep in the spirit, this is humanity taking the risk without thinking of the outcome. May our good lord see you through,’ said Ann Muthee.

On the other hand, Jack did not get only positive sentiments. On his facebook page, he narrated how some people reacted negatively.

“You will never fail to spot the dark-minded Kenyans planting seeds of negativity wherever good deeds are the order of the day,” the cyclist responded on Friday, October 14.

Here are some of the negative comments from some netizens on twitter:

Zebbratt Gallaphy posted, ‘ I personally discourage this, though the heart was well intended, the act was ill advised. This could have lead to a bad incident and all worlfld would pounce on him. Never repeat it again. Another twitter user posted, ‘ When you are doing charity work, make sure you leave your camera at home.’ said Robeerto.

“When you are doing charity work, make sure you leave the camera at home,” another argued.