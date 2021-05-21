Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

More Stress For Late Billionaire’s Wife Jacqueline Mengi As Court High Court Rejects Will

By

Published

jack

The High Court in Tanzania has rejected a Will that was allegedly written by the late prominent business tycoon Reginald Mengi.

The court on May 18, said the Will is invalid.

In the ruling, Judge Yose Mlyambina, said that the will that appointed four family members Benson Benjamin Mengi, William Onesmo Mushi, Zoebu Hassuji and Sylvia Novatus Mushi as trustees, failed to meet the legal requirements to be regarded as a will.

READ ALSO: NTV Presenter Sharon Mundia Happy After Recovering From Hip Injury

wwo

The ruling was due to the fact that the Will was not sealed and the existing signature was different from the usual signature of the late Reginald Mengi.

At the same time, the writing of the Will was not witnessed by any of the deceased’s relatives or wife.

Mengi is said to be worth almost Ksh60 billion ($560m) coming from his estate which the will state was left to his widow, model Jacqueline Ntuyabaliwe Mengi and his twin sons.

The family also argued that Mengi, who was 70 when he died on May 2, 2019 in Dubai, UAE, was in no capacity to write a will because of his health state.

Judge Mlyambina appointed Abdiel and Abraham as trustees and ordered them to direct the estate of the deceased to be distributed to the appropriate heirs in a manner of a person who did not leave a will.

Jacqueline’s plea to be enjoyed in the case was rejected.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest International and local Kenya News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021