More than 20 Nairobi MCAS Feared To Have Contracted Coronavirus

Nairobi County Assembly Considers Shutting Due To Spike in Coronavirus
KDRTV has established that the Nairobi County Assembly management is considering shutting down due to a spike in COVID-19 cases among the MCAs

According to the Assembly Majority Leader Abdi Guyo yesterday, e disclosed that about 20 county assembly members could have contracted coronavirus. Thus the closure of the assembly would be aimed at preventing further spread of the novel virus.

So far, the respiratory disease has claimed the lives of more than 1000 lives in Kenya.

Guyo, ho is also the Matopeni ward MCA, aid that numerous MCAs had floated the petition to suspend physical plenary sittings and that the House Business Committee chaired by speaker Benson Mutura will be having a convention to deliberate on the issue.

“The number of MCAs that have contracted Covid-19 has increased and is just shy of the number 20 mark. As the leadership, we are yet to collectively discuss whether to close down but I can guarantee you that that is the route we are going to take,” said Guyo.

According to the minority leader Micheal Ogada, measures to reduce members accessing assembly precincts had been implemented.

If the petition sees the light, Then, this would be the second time Nairobi county is closing due to coronavirus after it closed in March.

In March, the assembly speaker Beatrice Elachi suspended plenary conventions for thirty days to halt the virus’s spread.

The assembly also suspended foreign travel by members and staff f the city assembly, nd at the same time, visiting delegation such as schools and international groups were suspended.

