Moses Kuria Blasts Jeff Koinange after JKLive Show

(KDRTV) – Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has claimed that Citizen TV Journalist Jeff Koinange was biased during his interview with Suna East MP Junet Mohammed and Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen on Wednesday night.

Koinange hosted the two politicians who are allies of political rivals Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto on his famous JKlive to discuss the alleged plan to impeach Ruto and the DP’s claims that his life is danger.

However, Moses Kuria claims that the journalist was biased and acted as if he was representing ODM in the discussions. In fact, according to Kuria, Junet did a better job as a moderator in the interview between Jeff Koinange and Murkomen.

“Rarely do I agree with Junet Mohammed but I think yesterday he did a superb job moderating the debate between Jubilee’s Kipchumba Murkomen and ODM’s Jeff Koinange. kudos wuod Suna,” Kuria said on Twitter.

Rarely do I agree with @JunetMohamed but I think yesterday he did a superb job moderating the debate between Jubilee’s @kipmurkomen and ODM’s @KoinangeJeff . Kudos Wuod Suna — NoReferendumBeforeElections (@HonMoses_Kuria) March 12, 2020

During, the interview, Jeff seemed to enjoy when Junet claimed that nobody wants to kill the Deputy President. He claimed that nobody is threatening the DP except his own shadow.

He also accused Ruto of trying to outdo his boss, which claimed it was gross insubordination.

” The Deputy President is all over speaking and shouting more than the President, you may think there is no President in this country. That is gross insubordination,” he said.

