Moses Kuria Now Says Miguna is Kenyan, Alleges Even Raila Knows

(KDRTV)- Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has reversed his perception about the citizenship of the Deported Kenyan Canada-based barrister Miguna Miguna.

The allegation by the lawmaker has ensued only a few days to anticipated mega return of the fierce critic of the Jubilee regime.

In the spectrum that reveal the attempts by Moses Kuria to be in the good books of the lawyer, he observed that Miguna Miguna is indeed a Kenyan Citizen.

In a Facebook seen by KDRTV on Saturday, December 28, 2019, the Gatundu member of National Assembly argued that Miguna Miguna`s entry back to Kenya should be permitted and asserted that Migunas passport had been issued in Kisumu.

According to the lawmaker, he remembered confronting Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party boss Raila Odinga in 2009 over keeping Miguna in his office yet he was not a Kenya national.

Although the then Prime minister argued that Miguna was a citizen of the country and through the then immigration Minister Otieno Kajwang, he produced Miguna`s Kenyan identity

“In 2009, I wrote to then Prime Minister Raila Odinga alerting him that he was keeping in his office a Canadian citizen by the name of Miguna Miguna.

Through then Immigration Minister the late Otieno Kajwang said that Miguna was indeed a Kenyan and even produced a copy of his Kenyan passport issued in Kisumu,” Kuria claimed.

When we allowed dual citizenship in the 2010 constitution the matter ended there. Miguna Miguna is a Kenyan. We should send a Boda Boda courier with his clean passport to give it to him at JKIA when he lands.

It is in records that Moses Kuria in the year 2018 was a great critic of Miguna and even participated in deporting him by seeing him off to Dubai

Moses Kuria then took photos in Flight EK 722 with the then Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) leader in the background to confirm his deportation.

After Miguna Miguna postponed his return several times, he had planned to return to Kenya on January 11, 2020, but has resolved to return much earlier due to what he referred to as “public demand”

Miguna later announced that he would be returning to Kenya, his motherland on January 7, 2020.