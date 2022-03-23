Moses Kuria Reacts On Martha Karua’s Decision To Join Azimio

The Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua has eventually decided to join the Azimio movement in bid to support Raila in his race to presidency.

However, Odinga and Karua today addressed a press conference at the Serena Hotel after latching a pact together.

“It’s done,” a Narc Kenya official told Capital FM News, “we are joining Azimio.”

One the other hand, Chama cha Kazi leader Moses Kuria has congratulated Martha for joining the Azimio movement.

Moses Kuria had also asked her before to support Deputy President William Ruto in a bid to end what he termed as “dynastic domination” and giv the Kenyans hope. However Moses Kuria said,

“I respect the decision of my sister Martha Karua to join Azimio just like she respected my decision to join Kenya Kwanza Alliance. Ultimately Kenya is the winner and democracy will prevail. May the best team win,’

Martha Karua declared openly her backing for Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga. Martha said that she believes in his leadership and she made some good decision on making rational reflection on the matter.

Also read Martha Karua Slams Kalonzo, Gideon Moi Over Joining Azimio Camp

Consequently, Karua was part of One Kenya Alliance (OKA).

The OKA party consolidated with Wiper party’s Kalonzo Musyoka and KANU’s Gideon Moi who all joined the Azimio movement.