News

Moses Kuria Reacts On Martha Karua’s Decision To Join Azimio

By

Published

The Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua has eventually decided to join the Azimio movement in bid to support Raila in his race to presidency.

However, Odinga and Karua today addressed a press conference at the Serena Hotel after latching a pact together.

images 2022 03 23T172232.362

Moses Kiria soeaking during Kenya Kwanza Rally in Gatundu

“It’s done,” a Narc Kenya official told Capital FM News, “we are joining Azimio.”

One the other hand, Chama cha Kazi leader Moses Kuria has congratulated Martha for joining the Azimio movement.

WhatsApp Image 2022 03 23 at 2.51.21 PM

Martha Karua and Raila Odinga In Serena hotel meeting / photo courtesy

Moses Kuria had also asked her before to support Deputy President William Ruto in a bid to end what he termed as “dynastic domination” and giv the Kenyans hope. However Moses Kuria said,

“I respect the decision of my sister Martha Karua to join Azimio just like she respected my decision to join Kenya Kwanza Alliance. Ultimately Kenya is  the winner and  democracy will prevail. May the best team win,’

Martha Karua declared openly her backing for Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga. Martha said that she believes in his leadership and she made some good decision on making rational reflection on the matter.

images 2022 03 23T172116.348

Martha Karua Talking to Raila Odinga

Also read Martha Karua Slams Kalonzo, Gideon Moi Over Joining Azimio Camp

Consequently, Karua was part of One Kenya Alliance (OKA).

The OKA party consolidated with Wiper party’s Kalonzo Musyoka and KANU’s Gideon Moi who all joined the Azimio movement.

