Mudavadi: ANC Will Not Join the Jubilee Coalition

(KDRTV) – ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi has categorically stated that his party will not join the much-touted Jubilee Coalition as it has been touted in several media outlets.

Jubilee has been recently on a mission to merge with several parties starting with KANU, where West Pokot Senator was appointed the Majority leader in the Senate.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has held talks with CCM Party leader Isaac Ruto while Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has publicly stated that his party would be willing to work with Jubilee.

It is believed that Jubilee has also held extensive talks with ODM over a coalition. All this is geared towards the formation of a Coalition Government after the looming Referendum.

However, talks of a Coalition with ANC have now been put on hold after Mudavadi denied these claims. The NASA co-principal stated that his party is already in a coalition with NASA and that it would be hard to join Jubilee because a party cannot be in two different coalitions at the same time.

“I want to make it clear that @anc_partyis still a member of the NASA Coalition which has never been invalidated. In addition, a political party cannot legally be in multiple coalitions at the same time. Therefore, ANC will not enter into a coalition with the Jubilee Party,” Mudavadi tweeted on Monday.

It is not clear at the moment what Mudavadi, who harbour Presidential ambitions, is aiming at.