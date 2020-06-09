Mudavadi Gaping At Possible Ouster As ANC Party Leader Osotsi Pushes For Election

(KDRTV)-Kenya in the last two weeks has experienced uprising incidences in the political arena and all are seemingly linked to the 2022 political alignment

Days after the ongoing Jubilee party purge to eject members considered to be defying the party, Ford Kenya party voted to oust Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula from the party leadership.

On the same note, the Amani National Congress party leader, Musalia Mudavadi is also facing possible ouster from the party management.

This was after nominated Member of Parliament Godfrey Osotsi said that all management positions of the party will remain vacant from June 15.

Mr. Osotsi who formerly served in the party as secretary general insisted that all managerial positions of the party including that of the party leader are anticipated to expire on June 15 according to the ANC party constitution.

Osotsi who was speaking to press on Tuesday, June 9 claimed that he was the founder of the party and that the party constitution obligates the leaders to hold the office for five years after which the elections will be done

“Our Constitution says term of office for all our party officials is five years and this party was regisrted on June 15, 2015, and the party says if there is a vacancy in the party leadership then we should have a grassroot elections,” Osotsi said

Osotsi asserted that he is a strong believer of democracy and refuted claims that he was scheming for a coup to eject the party leader, however, he accused allies of Musalia Mudavadi for planning an alliance with Deputy President William Ruto ahead of 2022

“I do not need to plan to take over the party because I am the founder and I have all the documents,” Osotsi said.

The revelations are surfacing days after Lugari MP Ayub Savula told the media that some members of ODM party confronted and asked him to dethrone Musalia Mudavadi.

On the contrary, Osotsi denounced Savula`s allegation saying that he was the one planing to disorganize the party leadership after assertedly met with Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi at a hotel situated in Eldoret.

“We know where these people want to take us, there is a plan to blame internal problems in FORD Kenya and ANC on Raila Odinga, I cannot allow this propaganda because that is not true,” said Osotsi.