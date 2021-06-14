Pastor Ng’ang’a Went To See TB Joshua After Social Media Attacks

Controversial Neno Evangelism founder pastor James Ng’ang’a travelled to Nigeria at the height of his controversies to see the late TB Joshua for some spiritual help.

Reminiscing of how the popular pastor treated him with class and respect, Ng’ang’a revealed that he had visited hoping he’ll pray for him but instead, Joshua didn’t.

“I went to TB Joshua’s church in Nigeria when I had too many issues popping up in my life,” he said in his church.

“I said to myself, let me go to a man of God to get some of these demons exorcised from me. When I went, he gave me his presidential suite, a very big place. He told his people, ‘Take this prophet there’.”

It was a time when everything seemed to be going wrong for Ng’ang’a who dominated trending lists almost weekly but purely for the wrong reasons.

TB Joshua didn’t pray for him but rather asked him to keep his faith strong.

“I narrated how my ministry is going on well but the newspapers, TV, radio and social media are killing me,” he said.

“He told me, ‘Apostle that is nothing to you, you are a man of God, he has given you the power to conquer. All you have to do is keep praying. don’t stop’.”

“He told me ‘Apostle I cannot pray for you, you are God’s man and you should prayer for yourself.'”

TB Joshua passed away last Saturday minutes after delivering a sermon at his Synagogue Church of All Nations.

