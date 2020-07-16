Mungai Vs Otieno! Who Made the Best Bed and Why Does it Matter?

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta has come under huge criticism after directing the government to buy 500 hospital beds from two young innovators in Kiambu.

25-year-old Mungai Gathogo and his business partner Joseph Muhinja, 35, will be instant millionaires if they supply the beds within the next six weeks.

President Kenyatta has given a major boost to two youthful innovators behind locally manufactured hospital beds by instructing the Government to immediately procure 500 beds. The beds are an innovation by 26-year-old Mungai Gathogo and Joseph Muhinja, 35. #GoKDelivers ^LC pic.twitter.com/C3wKevcBQu — PDU Delivery (@PDUDelivery) July 15, 2020

In normal circumstances, Kenyans should be celebrating the recognition of the artisans and the fact that the government is recognizing the youth. However, that is not the case as Kenyans feel that another group of youth who made hospital beds which are believed to be better should have got the tender.

Meshack Otieno and Gordon Ogutu wowed Kenyans on social media with their extra-ordinary hospital bed which allows a patient to move around with ease and also comes with some comfort like an improvised table for feeding. The Otieno bed is also made of metal which makes it easy to clean and meets all the standards to be used in a hospital.

Otieno, the Juja fundi who innovated hospital beds that were trending here the other day were very nice beds than Mungai's. The president has directed the GOK to buy 500 beds from Mungai. If I speak, I will be in trouble. — Emmanuel Swaka (@Swaka_Em) July 15, 2020

So why did Uhuru order the government to buy the Mungai bed and not the Otieno ones?

Beach 🏖 bed is not hospital 🏥 bed…Give OTIENO what belongs to OTIENO 😂😋 #PDUmwitu pic.twitter.com/aHTyOmJuTO — DD (@Disembe) July 15, 2020

It has also not helped the President that Mungai and Muhinja come from his Kiambu backyard. Otieno may be operating from Juja (also in Kiambu) but Kenyans suggest his name betrayed him.

After a social media post went viral on innovation of hospital beds by Otieno and Mungai of kiambu. The president only went for Mungai of Kiambu ordering 500 beds and leaving Otieno with even much better concept. This has declared how tribal and trivial the president has been pic.twitter.com/dzs3kCZMSD — John hayes (@JohnhayesK) July 15, 2020

Now does this mean that Uhuru is tribal? That is a very big statement to make. Could be that the President’s advisers did not tell him about Otieno’s story?

Ethnicity will never end in Kenya. Why should Kenyans always base their reasoning on tribal lines. It started with our fore fathers and now it's deeply rooted in our society. For Otieno his time is not yet and when it come everyone in these streets will know. — Abdulrahman Mohyair🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@mohyair) July 16, 2020

We believe that Kenya still needs more beds and county governments should give those Otieno beds priority when purchasing. There is no need for all the drama on social media.