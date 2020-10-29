Connect with us

Murathe Renews Attacks on William Ruto, Questions Why DP is Not Empowering Kalenjin Youth

Murathe and Ruto
(KDRTV) – Jubilee Vice-Chairman David Murathe has questioned why DP William Ruto has concentrated his empowerment programs to Mt Kenya and not his own Rift Valley backyard.

The DP will, for the umpteenth, return to Central Kenya this weekend with his schedule packed with a series of events starting from Friday. Ruto will visit Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Nyeri, and Tharaka Nithi in three days.

Murathe has questioned why the DP is camping in Mt Kenya when other youths in different parts of the country also need his attention.

“The only question people are raising is, is it only Mt Kenya that needs harambees? Are Mt Kenya youth the only ones that need empowerment?”  the former Gatanga MP posed in an interview with KTN on Thursday.

Murathe, who has never hidden his scorn for the DP, questioned why the DP has not bothered to visit Rift Valley with his programs. He said something does not add up.

“When did you last hear the Deputy President going to Eldoret or to Nandi or the larger Rift valley to empower women or deal with boda boda riders from his backyard?” he wondered.

He accused Ruto of radicalising Mt Kenya youth, which he warned could be a recipe for chaos.

“He is going back to Tharaka Nithi, he was there last weekend, he is going back to Kirinyaga, he was there a week ago, he is going back to Murang’a after people died in Kenol,” he said.

Two people were killed when the DP visited Kenol Town early this month. It is believed the chaos had been pre-planned by politicians.

