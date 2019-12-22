Murkomen Powerful Speech in Raila`s Backyard That Impressed Kenyans

Kenyans on social media have been excited with majority leader in the Senate house Kipchumba Murkomen for his bold speech during the burial ceremony of the late Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang`s mother

When the close ally to the Deputy President took the stage he critically choreographed his words as he delivered a speech at the Raila Odinga`s backyard on Friday, December 20.

In the speech that the Senator later posted on his Facebook page, the vocal Jubilee politician took issue with the speakers before him who had faulted Tanga Tanga ream opposing the handshake and Building Bridges Initiative.

Although, after the politician understood the political environment the senator said that they were not opposed to either of the two and reiterated that they supported the initiatives but were wondering what is the next move.

“I have heard people say we should all support BBI and handshake, I was left wondering who is opposing these initiatives? The only thing we are waiting is to pass the BBI proposals in Parliament but other issues can be resolved without using the BBI,” said Murkomen amid cheers from mourners.

Murkomen further said that matters to deal with unemployment, corruption, and lazy government officials can be dealt with decisively without the constitution amendment.

Murkomen further stated that despite the fact that the BBI team is set to go back to Kenyans for opinions, former Premier Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta have revealed the kind of governance they want

“Baba (Raila) we have heard your calls for the constitutional amendment but you and Uhuru are not clear on this issue. What is it that you want? Do you want a parliamentary, presidential or high-breed system of governance,

“Say it now so that we know what to pass, stop revolving around the BBI, just say what you want and we as your foot soldiers in Parliament we will pass it without again going back to Kenyans,” he said as the mourners clapped.

The speech by Kipchumba Murkomen has since exited Kenyans who have immensely commented to show the expressions.