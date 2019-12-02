MURKOMEN: I Saved CS Matiang`i from Ruaraka Land Saga

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has asserted that he saved the Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) Fred Matiang` i from the burden of the Ruaraka land saga.

While on December 1, the vocal Senator said that he used his position as the majority leader in the senate-house to defend the name of the CS from the land saga that placed his job opportunity at stake

In his statement, the Senator stated that it was unfortunate that the CS had forgotten the goodwill from him and that Matiang`i is ow carelessly lecturing Deputy President William Ruto allies.

You can even go and check the Senate’s Hansard, you will find that I saved him from that case. I did my best and defended your name. This is because I remembered that we had come from far as colleagues…doing consultancy jobs before he became CS. It is unfortunate that after landing this job, he has become arrogant and he now thinks he can lecture us in whatever way he wants,” said Murkomen.

Ruaraka land scam saw the name of CS Matiang`i among other tops officials names dragged into the whole mess.

The National Land Commission (NLC) boss Mohamed Swazuri was also dragged in the land scam.

Murkomen was responding to a passionate speech given by Matiang`i during his Friday, November 29, tour in Kirinyaga county where he warned unnamed politicians

Matiang`i in his speech refuted claims that he was working with top government officials to suppress allies of DP Ruto.