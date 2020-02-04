My Dad Passed Away Peacefully- Emotional Gideon Moi Tells Kenyans

(KDRTV) Mzee Moi passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, his son Gideon Moi has said.

The Baringo Senator, speaking on behalf of the family, said his dad passed away at 5;20 AM.

‘As a family we have accepted his passing on. I pass my gratitude to Kenyans for wishing Mzee good health,” Gideon Moi told the press at the Nairobi Hospital where Mzee had been receiving treatment.

Gideon was accompanied by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and Chief of Defence Forces General Samson Mwathethe.

Read Also: President Uhuru Issues 4 Orders Following Mzee Moi’s Death

President Uhuru Kenyatta announced earlier that Moi will be accorded a state funeral. He also ordered for the Kenyan flag to be flown at half-mast until Moi is buried.’

Uhuru is in the US for an official tour. He is expected to cancel his tour and fly back to the country.

Former President Moi's son, Sen. Gideon Moi addresses the press

Gideon Moi: Mzee Moi passed on at 5.20 AM this morning, he passed on peacefully pic.twitter.com/wiba9QZqjN — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) February 4, 2020

Gideon had a hard time controlling his tears. It has been a tough few years for the Moi family. Last year, the family lost Jonathan Toroitich, Moi’s first son.

It was not long after Jonathan’s burial, that Moi was rushed to Nairobi Hospital in October. Mzee has been at the facility until his demise.

The family had to endure several fake reports on social media about Mzee’s health with brutal social media bullies claiming on several occasions that Moi had passed away.

Moi’s body is lying at the Lee Funeral Home. The facility is under tight security, guarded by the General Service Unit.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us inquiries, press releases