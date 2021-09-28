They Are Tourists- Govt Finally Gives Surprising Explanation Why Hundreds Of Pakistanis Are Being Spotted Allover Nairobi

The government has finally addressed the huge number of Asians currently being experienced in the country since last week.

According to Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna the new visitors who have flocked Nairobi estates are just tourists visiting the country and not Afghans seeking asylum while fleeing the Taliban.

“They are tourists in the country legally and some prefer traveling and staying as families,” Oguna noted.

The explanation comes after a video went viral showing hundreds of Pakistan men arriving in Gratewall, a residential estate in Athi River, Nairobi.

Others have been spotted in Eastleigh, Westlands and South C areas.

According to earlier reports, the Asians were redirected to Kenya for quarantine for two weeks since their country has been on lockdown.

READ ALSO: Photos: So Sad! Take A Look At How Nakuru Doctor’s Children Were Buried In One Grave

After a deadly fourth wave of coronavirus, Pakistan reported a positivity ratio below 4% for the second consecutive day on Monday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) data, about 1,757 new infections emerged during the last 24 hours after 48,732 tests were taken, taking the total caseload to 1,240,425 across the country.

At least 31 more people succumbed to coronavirus, raising the national death tally to 27,597, as per the NCOC stats. This makes it the third consecutive day the country has reported less than 50 deaths in single day.

Watch them arrive in Athi River HERE

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News.