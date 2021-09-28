Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

They Are Tourists- Govt Finally Gives Surprising Explanation Why Hundreds Of Pakistanis Are Being Spotted Allover Nairobi

By

Published

Paski

The government has finally addressed the huge number of Asians currently being experienced in the country since last week.

According to Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna the new visitors who have flocked Nairobi estates are just tourists visiting the country and not Afghans seeking asylum while fleeing the Taliban.

“They are tourists in the country legally and some prefer traveling and staying as families,” Oguna noted.

The explanation comes after a video went viral showing hundreds of Pakistan men arriving in Gratewall, a residential estate in Athi River, Nairobi.

Others have been spotted in Eastleigh, Westlands and South C areas.

According to earlier reports, the Asians were redirected to Kenya for quarantine for two weeks since their country has been on lockdown.

READ ALSO: Photos: So Sad! Take A Look At How Nakuru Doctor’s Children Were Buried In One Grave

After a deadly fourth wave of coronavirus, Pakistan reported a positivity ratio below 4% for the second consecutive day on Monday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) data, about 1,757 new infections emerged during the last 24 hours after 48,732 tests were taken, taking the total caseload to 1,240,425 across the country.

At least 31 more people succumbed to coronavirus, raising the national death tally to 27,597, as per the NCOC stats. This makes it the third consecutive day the country has reported less than 50 deaths in single day.

Watch them arrive in Athi River HERE

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019