Nairobi West Man Destroys Father’s Hotel After Missing Delicious Samosas He Normally Enjoys

A man has been charged in court for vandalizing his father’s hotel after going on a violent tantrum over samosas.

Ahmed Hussein Mohammed appeared before Kibera Magistrate Derrick Kuto having been accused of damaging property worth at least Ksh 21,000 at his father’s hotel in Nairobi West.

The court was told that Mohammed entered the hotel around 10 am and ordered the samosa only to be told that they are out of stock.

A disappointed Mohammed then demanded they prepare others but the hotel’s staff told him that they’ve also run out of the ingredients and he’ll have to wait till they restock.

This angered the man who then went on a rampage and destroyed everything on-site in the hotel.

“Hussein unlawfully and wilfully damaged a food display glass, a mobile phone and three melanin cups all valued at Sh21,600 the property of his father Hussein Mohammed Ahmed,” the charge sheet reads in part.

One of the staff immediately informed his father, requesting him to come and deal with his son as he was scaring customers away.

The father arrived at the hotel and upon seeing the damage, an angry Ahmed called police from Akili Police Station who arrested and booked his son.

While responding to the charges, Hussein said the charges were true “but not the whole truth”.

A plea of not guilty was entered and he was released on a cash bail of Ksh30,000 or an alternative bond of Ksh 100,000. The case continues on November 17, 2021.