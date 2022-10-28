Connect with us

News

Najib Balala Sends Message to CS Malonza After Handing Over to Her

By

Published

20221028 173524

Former Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala has expressed confidence that his successor Peninah Malonza will be successful. 

In a statement on Friday October 28, Balala wished Malonza well as she took over from him. 

“This morning, I officially handed over the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife docket to Cabinet Secretary, Hon. Peninah Malonza. I wish her all the best in her new role. I gift her a butterfly as a powerful beacon of growth and new beginnings,” he said.

“I am confident that she will accomplish incredible feats in the tourism and wildlife sectors.” He added. 

Balala also lauded former Presidents for their support during his time in the government.

“I would also like to thank the people of Mombasa, particularly the residents of Mvita constituency, former Heads of State the late H.E Mwai Kibaki, H.E Uhuru Kenyatta, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, current President H.E Dr William Ruto, and the Kenyan people…for their contributions to my public service career. Asanteni sana.” He stated. 

Malonza was among the 22 cabinet secretaries sworn in on Thursday at the State House.

20221028 173519

She had earlier been rejected by the National Assembly’s Appointments Committee after she failed to demonstrate her suitability for the position.

“Honorable Speaker, the Committee in considering this particular nominee… we do state that the nominee did not demonstrate knowledge of topical administrative and technical issues touching on the Ministry of Tourism and Heritage. Consequently, the nominee lacks requisite ability and experience to serve as a Cabinet Secretary for Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage.” National Assembly Kimani Ichungwa said while tabling the committee’s report in the house. 

She was however rescued by the Members of Parliament after Kitui Women Representative Irene Kasalu tabled a motion to stop her rejection.

Also Read: Why The National Assembly Appointments Committee Rejected Tourism CS Nominee Peninah Malonza

