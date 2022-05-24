Nakuru Politician Files Petition Against Tabitha Keroche

Dan Mahiri, Nakuru politician has recently filed a petition blocking Keroche founder and Chief Executive Officer from vying for Nakuru senatorial seat.

However, Dan Mahiri through his lawyer Jinaro Kimutai had filed a petition claiming that Tabitha is unsuitable to hold the position.

According to Mahiri, Tabitha has been accused severally of having crimes of tax evasion.

On the other hand, Tabitha denied owning the company and said that she only has 95% shares.

“I am employed by Keroche Breweries Limited as a Director and CEO but I am not the owner of the company as alleged by the petitioner,” stated Tabitha in her affidavit through Kabugu and Company Advocates.

Mahiri became second during the United Democratic Alliance nomination after Tabitha Keroche.

Consequently, Dan Mahiri, the petitioner contended that the evasion of tax rises a lot of question if Tabitha is ready capable of being a leader.

Dan Mahiri now claims Tabitha should be blocked from vying.

“Tax evasion is a crime like any other and when an individual opts to accept the offence, it does not take away the crime. Whereas the respondent agreed to own up to some unremitted taxes after she was prosecuted it does not take away the fact that she is guilty of the crime,” Mahiri stated.