New President Of The Court Of Appeal Elected To Replace William Ouko

KDRTV has confirmed that Justice Daniel Musinga has been elected to replace Justice William Ouko as the President of the court of Appeal.

According to our previous reports, Justice William Ouko was last Friday sworn in as a judge of the Supreme Court.

The new court of Appeal President was elected in Nairobi on May 24 2021.

Musinga previously served as the chairperson of the Judiciary Committee on Elections.

Justice Musinga was introduced to the bar in 1988. Thereafter, he was posted in Nakuru and until December 2007 before he was admitted o the bench at the High Court in Kisii between 2008 and 2010

KDRTV also learned that in 2003, he was legally appointed as a judge of the high court of Kenya and in 2012 he was appointed judge of the court of appeal

Justice William Ouko was nominated by the Judicial Service Commission for the seat of the judge of the Supreme Court on May 5 and was appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta on May 14

